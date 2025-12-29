UP BJP divided over Brahmin MLAs’ meeting in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh BJP appears to be a divided house over a recent meeting of the party’s Brahmin MLAs and MLCs in Lucknow. While the newly appointed state unit chief, Pankaj Chaudhury, warned lawmakers against holding such caste-based meetings—saying they would be deemed acts of indiscipline in the future—Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and several other leaders maintained that there was nothing wrong with the gathering.
On December 23, during the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature, a group of Brahmin MLAs met in Lucknow. The meeting, which drew considerable attention, included rebel MLAs from the Samajwadi Party as well as BJP legislators. It was held at the Lucknow residence of BJP’s Kushinagar MLA, Panchanand Pathak, on the occasion of his wife’s birthday.
Around 45–50 Brahmin MLAs from Purvanchal and Bundelkhand attended the gathering. They were served litti-chokha, while those observing Tuesday’s fast were offered falahar (a fruit-based meal). According to sources, after the meeting, the Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Sarvan Baghel, called Pathak to inquire about the event. Pathak reportedly clarified that it was not a political meeting but a community feast.
Subsequently, state BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhury issued a stern statement, asserting that caste-based meetings go against the Constitution and the party’s values, and warned that any repetition would be treated as indiscipline.
However, a section of BJP leaders, including Deputy CM Keshav Maurya, disagreed with this view. “The perspective is wrong, not the objective. People meet, and they should,” Maurya said. “If an MLA attends someone’s birthday, anniversary, or goes to eat litti-chokha, it should not be seen as a caste-based meeting.”
Ministers Dharamveer Prajapati and Sunil Sharma echoed similar sentiments. “When the session is on, MLAs gather and hold meetings. This should not be linked to casteism,” Prajapati said. Sharma added, “When the House is in session, four to six people always sit together. If people from western Uttar Pradesh sit together, it is labelled accordingly. There was no political intention. Those present must have discussed strengthening the nation, Sanatan, and the party.”
Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also supported the meeting, saying, “I do not consider it wrong. Those who do, let them.”
Sensing an opportunity, the opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party sought to woo Brahmin voters. Congress state president Ajay Rai urged Brahmin leaders within the BJP to take a strong stand. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said those being publicly warned and humiliated by being labelled “indisciplined” would eventually make the “arrogant rulers ungoverned.”
“It seems the arrogant government has forgotten the outcome of the oath taken while standing in the holy waters of the Saryu. If the rulers cannot respect anyone, they should at least refrain from insulting them,” Akhilesh said.
Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member, national vice-president, and former state president Laxmikant Bajpai said conclusions should not be drawn without proper inquiry. “What was the purpose of the meeting? Who attended it? Was there a problem in their areas or difficulties faced by them? We cannot say anything without knowing these facts. It also needs to be examined who inspired the Brahmin MLAs to hold the meeting—there must have been a reason,” he said.