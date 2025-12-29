UP police file FIR against Bajrang Dal members for vandalising party, accusing two students of 'love jihad'

LUCKNOW: Bajrang Dal members gate-crashed a birthday celebration at a café in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh and accused attendees of 'love jihad'.
Bareilly Police lodged a complaint against two accused—Rishabh Thakur and Deepak Pathak—and 25 unidentified associated on Monday. All of them were absconding.
Two Muslim youths who were present at the party were fined. The café staffer was also fined for “disturbing the peace.”
According to the complainant, the incident took place around 2 pm on December 27, when a nursing student and her friends were celebrating her birthday in the restaurant.
Rishabh and Deepak, accompanied by 25 others suddenly arrived and created a ruckus. The group allegedly began to abuse the staff and guests, and even issued death threats.
As the situation escalated, the police intervened and restored order.
A video purportedly showing activists creating a ruckus inside the café was circulated on social media.
According to Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam, the police responded promptly after receiving information about the incident.
Two guests, Shaan and Waqaib, along with the café owner Shailendra Gangwar were detained for breach of peace only to be released later on bail on personal bonds, officials said.
“The information about a fight at a restaurant under Prem Nagar police station area was reported on December 27. Based on the information, the police team reached the spot and restored order. A complaint was filed at the Prem Nagar police station, and a case has been registered against two named individuals and other unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Shivam told media persons.
While it was alleged that Rishabh and Deepak were connected to Bajrang Dal, the organisation’s Bareilly coordinator Aryan Chaudhary denied the claim, saying they had no association with the outfit.
In the FIR, it was alleged that Rishabh and Deepak are self-proclaimed cow vigilantes and have in the past created disturbances in the area over 'love jihad' and other issues.
The FIR against the vigilantes was registered under sections 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), 324 (mischief), 191 (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.