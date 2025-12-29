UP police file FIR against Bajrang Dal members for vandalising party, accusing two students of 'love jihad'

LUCKNOW: Bajrang Dal members gate-crashed a birthday celebration at a café in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh and accused attendees of 'love jihad'.

Bareilly Police lodged a complaint against two accused—Rishabh Thakur and Deepak Pathak—and 25 unidentified associated on Monday. All of them were absconding.

Two Muslim youths who were present at the party were fined. The café staffer was also fined for “disturbing the peace.”

According to the complainant, the incident took place around 2 pm on December 27, when a nursing student and her friends were celebrating her birthday in the restaurant.

Rishabh and Deepak, accompanied by 25 others suddenly arrived and created a ruckus. The group allegedly began to abuse the staff and guests, and even issued death threats.

As the situation escalated, the police intervened and restored order.

A video purportedly showing activists creating a ruckus inside the café was circulated on social media.

According to Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam, the police responded promptly after receiving information about the incident.