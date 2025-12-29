Uttar Pradesh govt orders closure of schools till January 1 amid intense cold wave

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the closure of schools up to 12th grade till January 1 due to the intense cold.

Districts, including Varanasi, Kanpur, Aligarh, Sambhal, and 30 other districts, were shrouded in dense fog on Monday.

Visibility had dropped to zero in 8–10 cities. Roads remain deserted with cold winds and dew creating a drizzle-like effect.

The Meteorological Department warned of an intense cold wave to continue for the next four days. With Meerut recording the lowest temperature at 6.7°C, over 100 trains were running late in Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Varanasi, and Lucknow.

Dense fog and lack of visibility led to delayed flights.