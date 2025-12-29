Woman loses Rs 12 crore ... and a Camellias dream

NEW DELHI: A woman who wanted to put an expensive Gurugram address in her portfolio was in for a shock when she discovered that the property she wanted to buy at the super exclusive DLF Camellias in Gurugram at a throwaway price did not exist. However, by then, she had already transferred `12.02 crore in the bank accounts of to property fraudsters.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted the high-value interstate property fraud racket that cheater her. Five key accused, including alleged mastermind Mohit Gogia, have been arrested, while several others are still at large.

The police said the racket was linked to property frauds worth over Rs 200 crore in multiple states. The accused allegedly used forged bank auction documents and fake sale certificates to lure victims with promises of premium properties at a fraction of the market rates.

“This was a well-organised network that prepared fake bank auction papers and rotated cheated money through multiple accounts to hide the trail,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam, adding that efforts are on to arrest remaining accused and make recoveries.