Climate extremes in 2025 exposed inequality; millions closer to limits of adaptation: Report

NEW DELHI: Climate change fuelled extreme weather across the world in 2025, worsening heatwaves, droughts, storms and wildfires and pushing millions close to the "limits of adaptation", according to the World Weather Attribution's annual report.

Scientists have called for a rapid reduction of fossil fuel consumption to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, it said.

The World Weather Attribution is an international collaboration that analyses and communicates the possible influence of climate change on extreme weather events, such as storms, extreme rainfall, heatwaves and droughts.

According to the report, heatwaves have become measurably more intense since the Paris Agreement was signed, with some events now up to 10 times more likely to happen than in 2015.

"In 2025, climate change fuelled extreme weather across the world, worsening heatwaves, droughts, storms and wildfires, and pushing millions close to the limits of adaptation. Global temperatures were exceptionally high throughout the year," the report said.

It noted that although natural modes like El Niño Southern Oscillation were in a cooler phase, global warming made 2025 one of the warmest years on record.

"Extreme weather disproportionally affects vulnerable groups and marginalised communities. This inequality is also seen in climate science, where lack of data and limitations in climate models constrain analyses for Global South events," the report said.