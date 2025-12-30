3 per cent discount on unreserved tickets via RailOne app for all digital payments from January 14

NEW DELHI: Good news for passengers planning to book unreserved train tickets via the RailOne app. The Railway Ministry has decided to offer a 3 per cent discount on the purchase of unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app and paid for using any digital payment mode from January 14 to July 14, 2026.

Until now, Indian Railways has been offering a 3 per cent cashback for booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet payments on the RailOne app.

“In order to proliferate digital booking, it has been decided to provide the discount of 3 per cent while booking unreserved tickets through all digital payment modes on RailOne app,” read a letter from the ministry dated December 30, 2026, addressed to the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), instructing it to make the necessary software changes.

“The proposal of 3 per cent discount shall be in force during the period 14.01.2026 to 14.07.2026. CRIS shall furnish the feedback of this proposal in May for further examination,” it added.

The letter also clarified that the existing 3 per cent cashback for bookings made through R-wallet on the RailOne app will continue.

“In the existing system, 3 per cent cashback is offered to prospective passengers who purchase unreserved tickets on RailOne app and make payments through R-wallet. However, in the new offer, 3 per cent discount will be given to the purchasers of unreserved tickets on RailOne through all digital payment modes,” an official said, adding that this offer will not be available on any other online unreserved ticket purchase platform.