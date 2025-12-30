71 sheep die after consuming poisonous waste near Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: As many as 71 sheep died of suspected food poisoning under mysterious circumstances in Ghaila village along Hardoi Road in the Dubagga area of Lucknow on Monday, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take cognisance of the incident, order a probe and announce compensation of Rs 10,000 per sheep to the affected rearers.

The incident occurred near the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25. Besides the deaths, several sheep were taken critically ill.

According to sources, the sheep fell victim to a poisonous substance they had consumed. The incident came to light early in the morning when residents spotted several sheep lying motionless with stiffened bodies in the grazing ground.

Following this, the authorities were alerted, and district police and administrative officials rushed to the spot along with personnel from the animal husbandry department.

As per animal husbandry officials, three teams, each headed by a veterinary doctor and comprising over 30 staff members, reached the site to provide treatment to the sheep that had fallen ill.

Sources said the preliminary probe suggested that the animals might have suffered food poisoning after consuming leftover food dumped in an open area near the Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

However, the district administration maintained that the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after post mortem reports are received.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry into the matter and announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per sheep to the owners of the animals.