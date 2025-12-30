Act on obscene, unlawful content or face consequences: Centre's warning to online platforms

NEW DELHI: The Centre has warned online platforms, mainly social media firms, of legal consequences if they fail to act on obscene, vulgar, pornographic, paedophilic and other forms of unlawful content.

In an advisory dated December 29, 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) asked social media firms to immediately review their compliance framework and act against obscene and unlawful content on their platform, failing which they may face prosecution under the law of the land.

"Intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, are reminded that they are statutorily obligated under Section 79 of the IT Act to observe, due diligence as a condition for availing exemption from liability in respect of third-party information uploaded, published, hosted, shared or transmitted on or through their platforms," the advisory said.

The advisory follows the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), observing that social media platforms have not been strictly acting on obscene, vulgar, inappropriate, and unlawful content.

"It is reiterated that non-compliance with the provisions of the IT Act and/or the IT Rules, 2021 may result in consequences, including prosecution under the IT Act, BNS, and other applicable criminal laws, against the intermediaries, platforms and their users," the advisory said.

The advisory reminded social media firms of provisions of IT Act and IT Rules 2021 that mandate online platforms to make reasonable efforts to ensure that users of their computer resources do not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information that is obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, harmful to children, or otherwise unlawful.

Meity said it has come to its notice that there is a need for greater consistency and rigour in the observance of due diligence obligations by intermediaries, particularly in relation to the identification, reporting and expeditious removal of content that is obscene, indecent, vulgar, pornographic, paedophilic, harmful to child or otherwise unlawful, as prescribed under the IT Act and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.