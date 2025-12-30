Aviation ministry analysing report submitted by probe panel on Indigo disruptions: Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

BENGALURU: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday said the ministry is currently analysing the report submitted by the panel that probed the massive flight disruptions involving IndiGo earlier this month.

While speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he said, "The report has been submitted to the ministry. We are analysing the report, taking further comments from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and we will follow up on the action on that".

According to officials, the inquiry committee, headed by DGCA Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, was constituted on December 5 to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions.

The committee had submitted its report on Friday evening.

Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled more than 1,600 flights in a single day, followed by several days of bulk cancellations.

The inadequate planning in implementing the revised pilot rest norms was cited as a key reason for the disruptions.