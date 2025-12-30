Bihar opposition alliance on the brink? tensions escalate between RJD and Congress

PATNA: Infighting within the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has intensified, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongly objecting to remarks by Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan that the grand old party failed to benefit electorally from its alliance with the RJD in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said on Tuesday that whatever seats Congress won in the state assembly polls were due to RJD’s support, and the party should accept this reality. Tiwari added that it was Congress which had approached the RJD for an alliance ahead of the elections.

“Every party is free to take its own decision. If the Congress party feels it should go alone in Bihar, it is free to chart its own course,” RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal remarked when approached for comments on Khan’s statement regarding the continuation of the alliance.

Former Congress legislature party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan on Monday asserted that the party did not gain either electoral or organisational advantage from its alliance with the RJD. Congress won only six out of 61 seats it contested in the 2025 assembly polls.