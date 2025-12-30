BJP has given free hand to mining mafias in Haryana: Congress leader Surjewala

CHANDIGARH: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Haryana government of giving a free hand to mining mafias, leading to large-scale damage to the Aravalli hills.

Surjewala said that even though the Supreme Court had stayed its earlier order, there was no check on blasting and mining in the Aravalli range in Haryana.

The party general secretary alleged that the situation had turned villages and residential areas into unsafe zones.

Surjewala said indiscriminate mining was underway in Usmapur village of the state's Mahendragarh district.

He claimed that blasting was taking place just 350 metres from the village, with about 12 blasts daily and over 900 dumpers transporting minerals every day.

He alleged that the explosions had caused cracks in houses, severe dust pollution and serious problems for residents, and even the cattle were not spared.

The Congress leader claimed that the mining permission granted for over 33.10 hectares was being misused and accused the BJP of ignoring illegal mining and putting the environment and people's lives at risk.