BJP won't cross 50-mark in Bengal polls, says TMC in response to Amit Shah's 'two-thirds majority' claim

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of peddling falsehoods and making baseless claims about securing a two-thirds majority in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Senior TMC leader and state education minister Bratya Basu told reporters that Shah's remarks were based on hollow assertions and claimed that the BJP would not even cross the 50-seat mark in the polls.

"Shah will keep coming and going like a tourist. Such visits will serve no purpose," Basu said on the sidelines of a programme.

"The BJP will not even cross the 50-mark in the assembly polls and suffer a humiliating defeat," Basu claimed.

Addressing a press conference here, Shah claimed that the BJP would form the next government in the state with a "two-thirds majority in 2026".