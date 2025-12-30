Give BJP a chance, says Amit Shah; promises to end corruption, infiltration in Bengal

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday the people of West Bengal to give the BJP a chance to govern the state, asserting that the party would replace “fear, corruption, and misgovernance” with good governance.

Shah, while addressing a press conference in Kolkata on the second day of his three-day-long visit to Bengal, confidently claimed that the BJP would form the government in the state in 2026.

Shah also came down heavily on the state Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the ruling party in the state, for their appeasement politics.

The Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal was abetting infiltration of Bangladeshis, which has "dangerously altered" the state's demography over the past few years,” Shah alleged.

"We will not only identify infiltrators, but we'll also drive them out. Bengal will have a new BJP government after April 15, 2026, as people have made up their minds," he said.