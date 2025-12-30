BMC polls: BJP to contest 137 seats, Shinde-led Sena gets 90, as they finally agree on seat-sharing

MUMBAI: After a week of negotiations, the BJP has agreed to offer 90 seats to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. The BJP will contest in the remaining 137 seats, against the initial plan of contesting 150 seats.

The party had initially offered 50 seats to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, but after final negotiations, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ensured 90 seats for his party.

Mumbai BJP unit president Amit Satam said that according to the seat-sharing pact, BJP and Shiv Sena will allocate some seats from their respective quotas to the MahaYuti allies.

"We are confident of coming into power in BMC. The Hindutva flag of MahaYuti will be unfurled. The BMC elections campaign will be done jointly by both parties. We will not allow to change the colour of Mumbai. Our motto is safety and security of Mumbai. We already agreed on over 200 seats, and only 27 seats remained, and that has also been done amicably. We already informed our candidates to file their nominations as Tuesday is the last day for the nominations," Satam said.

However, after the announcement of the seat-sharing plan, a MahaYuti alliance partner -- RPI (A) led by Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale -- alleged that the BJP "cheated" them.