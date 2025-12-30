BMC polls: BJP to contest 137 seats, Shinde-led Sena gets 90, as they finally agree on seat-sharing

MUMBAI: After a week of negotiations, the BJP has agreed to offer 90 seats to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. The BJP will contest in the remaining 137 seats, against the initial plan of contesting 150 seats.
The party had initially offered 50 seats to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, but after final negotiations, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ensured 90 seats for his party.
Mumbai BJP unit president Amit Satam said that according to the seat-sharing pact, BJP and Shiv Sena will allocate some seats from their respective quotas to the MahaYuti allies.
"We are confident of coming into power in BMC. The Hindutva flag of MahaYuti will be unfurled. The BMC elections campaign will be done jointly by both parties. We will not allow to change the colour of Mumbai. Our motto is safety and security of Mumbai. We already agreed on over 200 seats, and only 27 seats remained, and that has also been done amicably. We already informed our candidates to file their nominations as Tuesday is the last day for the nominations," Satam said.
However, after the announcement of the seat-sharing plan, a MahaYuti alliance partner -- RPI (A) led by Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale -- alleged that the BJP "cheated" them.
Athawale alleged that the party members were called for seat-sharing talks at 4 pm, but no one held talks with them. "We waited and waited and nothing happened. Therefore, our party workers are very much unhappy, and they decided to take a different stand in BMC elections, and that decision will be accepted by me as well," Athawale said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the alliance is confident that the people of Mumbai will vote for them in the BMC elections.
A political observer said the BJP-Shiv Sena seat-sharing pact shows that Eknath Shinde is a good negotiator.
"BJP initially offered only 50 seats to Shinde against his demand of 110 seats. Shinde was firm on his demand for seats; therefore BJP, which was adamant over 150 seats, was forced to concede 13 seats from its quota. Besides, the BJP also has to accommodate smaller allies in it," he said.
"But in other municipal corporations like Pune, Sambhaji Nagar, Navi Mumbai etc, Shinde has completely failed to get decent numbers of seats in alliance," he added.