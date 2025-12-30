Bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora, leaving seven dead, 12 injured

A passenger bus travelling from Dwarahat to Ramnagar plunged hundreds of feet into a steep ravine in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Tuesday morning, killing seven people.

Twelve others were critically injured in the horrific accident.

The bus, carrying 19 passengers, went out of control near Salapani in the Bhikiyainsain area. Eyewitnesses reported that the tragedy struck shortly after the vehicle passed Vinayak.

"The driver suddenly lost control near the bend at Salapani," a local resident recounted.

"It slid off the road and disappeared into the gorge within seconds. The sound was terrible."

Initial reports confirmed that six people died at the site. The death toll rose to seven later as rescue operations continued.

Relief and rescue teams, including police and local administration officials, rushed to the rugged terrain to reach the wreckage. Local villagers provided immediate assistance in the frantic search for survivors trapped inside the mangled remains of the bus.

Almora SSP Devendra Pincha confirmed the situation, stating that rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot.

The bodies of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident have been identified as Govind Ballabh (80) and his wife Parvati Devi (75), Nandan Singh (65), Tara Devi (50), Ganesh (25), Umesh (25), and Govindi Devi (58).