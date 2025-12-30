Civil Aviation Minister flags off Dhruv-NG in Bengaluru, says new milestone in indigenious manufacturing

BENGALURU: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter - New Generation (ALH-NG) which made its maiden flight at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Helicopter Division on Tuesday.

Speaking after the flag-off, Naidu said, “HAL was transitioning from a defence-heavy focus to an organisation riding equally on civil and defence aviation. India should not just be a market for aviation but a factory for the world.”

Naidu said the successful flight and certification of the fully indigenous Shakti engine marked a historic step forward in Indian civil aviation manufacturing.

He also highlighted the government’s vision to expand helicopter operations nationwide, including the ambitious plan to build a heliport in every district. New norms allowing heliports to be built upon as little as two to three acres of land would make the vision scalable, he said.

The Minister also flagged a key bottleneck in manpower, noting that India currently has only one helicopter pilot training institute at Khajuraho, and called for more flying schools and simulators to support future growth.