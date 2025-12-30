Congress claims national water award won by MP's Khandwa with AI-images; administration rejects charge

INDORE: The Congress has accused the Madhya Pradesh government of corruption, claiming that the Khandwa district administration won a national water conservation award using AI-generated images, a claim dismissed by authorities.

Khandwa district secured first place nationwide for outstanding work in water conservation under the Centre's 'Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari' campaign. It received a Rs 2 crore award at the sixth National Water Awards ceremony held in New Delhi in November, officials said on Monday.

They said the Kaveshwar panchayat in Khandwa district also won the second prize in the best gram panchayat category at the ceremony.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, in a post on X, alleged, "Where the BJP government should teach our children the proper use of AI, it is itself indulging in corruption using AI.

In Khandwa, officials of the BJP government turned two-foot-deep pits into wells using AI, and uploaded AI-generated images of various development works across the area on the portal."

Based on these images, they even took an award from the Honourable President, he alleged.

"When the ground reality came to light, fields and empty grounds were found there. Clearly, this was not water conservation, but a game of technology-created images. Under the BJP rule, corruption has also become smart," he added.