Congress seeks resignation of environment minister

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to stay its November 20 order on the new definition of the Aravalli range, the Congress on Monday sought the resignation of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, saying all his arguments in favour of the redefinition have been rejected.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that in light of the Supreme Court’s latest order, the environment minister must resign immediately. “The SC order is a rejection of all the arguments he has been giving in favour of the redefinition,” he said.

On Sunday, Ramesh wrote to Yadav saying that the government’s move will lead to fragmentation and undermining of the geographical and ecological integrity of the entire mountain range. Posing four specific questions to the government, the Congress leader pointed out that there are widespread concerns regarding the redefinition of the Aravalli hills, which restrict them to landforms with an elevation of 100 metres or more.

“The Indian National Congress welcomes the directives given by the Supreme Court on the redefinition of the Aravallis being pushed through by the Modi government,” Ramesh said.