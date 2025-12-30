Death toll in Jharkhand toxic carbon monoxide leak rises to three; 'murder committed by BCCL,' alleges villagers

RANCHI: A toxic carbon monoxide leak in Dhanbad’s Kenduadih area has claimed another life, taking the death toll to three.

The victim is identified as 46-year-old Surendra Singh, died on Tuesday after falling ill due to gas leakage near Children’s Park. The incident is linked to an underground fire that has been active in the region for more than a century.

According to his younger brother, Lok Nath Singh, Surendra Singh was sleeping alone and was found unconscious in the morning. He was immediately taken to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead.

Doctors, however, said that the exact cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

The incident triggered public outrage, with family members and local residents blocking the Dhanbad–Karkend main road and staging a protest outside the Kenduadih police station, disrupting traffic for several hours.

The villagers shouted slogans against the BCCL management and remained adamant in their demand for concrete assurances regarding compensation and security.

Local resident Krishna Rawat accused the management of negligence, stating that villagers had warned a week ago that gas levels in the Naya Dhaura area had crossed dangerous limits. They had also requested the injection of nitrogen into the ground through borewells, but the authorities ignored their pleas.