Delivery apps brace for mega strike on New Year’s Eve as unions mobilise 1.5 lakh workers across India

NEW DELHI: The tug of war between delivery workers’ unions and e-commerce and food delivery apps escalated on Tuesday, a day ahead of the planned mega strike announced by the unions. Firms have reportedly deployed bouncers, while Bollywood actors are enticing workers with promises of lump-sum earnings or even a vehicle for working just two days. The unions have chosen New Year’s Eve to maximise impact, as deliveries and home food orders peak during the festive period.
Delivery workers from Zomato, Swiggy, Instamart, Urban Company, Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart, and Amazon are expected to participate in the protest, union leaders say. Their key demands include higher wages per delivery and social security benefits.
Zomato launched a flurry of social media ads featuring top actress Tamannaah Bhatia, telling delivery partners they could earn up to Rs 6,000 by working on 31 December and 1 January. A communication from Zomato management urged delivery partners to continue work as usual despite strike pressures. “If you face any hindrance in your work, the Quick Response Team of Zomato and Team Leaders are on standby to assist. You can call the police on 112 or press the SOS button on the delivery app,” the letter stated.
Meanwhile, Swiggy has enlisted superstar Amitabh Bachchan in its campaign, offering a free electric vehicle (EV) to workers who complete deliveries during this period. The ad emphasises an emotional appeal, suggesting the vehicle could be used to take their mother around. Many delivery workers currently hire EVs on a daily basis for deliveries.
Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers, told TNIE, “Based on responses across the country, at least 1.5 lakh delivery agents will take part. Employees are going all out to counter it. I visited Saidabad in Hyderabad on Tuesday night and saw bouncers moving around vehicles on behalf of Zomato to warn workers against joining the protest. Employees are also threatening to block IDs so that workers could never work for the app again.”
Inayath Ali, president of the Karnataka App-based Workers Union, said, “In Karnataka, at least 20,000 workers will participate, particularly in Bengaluru and Mysuru. There will be no physical protest or gathering; delivery partners will simply log out of the app during the strike period.”
Ali added that employers are threatening to block worker IDs if they do not work 16-hour shifts during the period. The union is organising sports activities in Jayanagar to keep workers engaged while logged off. “A good number of Urban Company employees are women, and they are also taking part,” he noted.