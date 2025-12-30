Delivery apps brace for mega strike on New Year’s Eve as unions mobilise 1.5 lakh workers across India

NEW DELHI: The tug of war between delivery workers’ unions and e-commerce and food delivery apps escalated on Tuesday, a day ahead of the planned mega strike announced by the unions. Firms have reportedly deployed bouncers, while Bollywood actors are enticing workers with promises of lump-sum earnings or even a vehicle for working just two days. The unions have chosen New Year’s Eve to maximise impact, as deliveries and home food orders peak during the festive period.

Delivery workers from Zomato, Swiggy, Instamart, Urban Company, Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart, and Amazon are expected to participate in the protest, union leaders say. Their key demands include higher wages per delivery and social security benefits.

Zomato launched a flurry of social media ads featuring top actress Tamannaah Bhatia, telling delivery partners they could earn up to Rs 6,000 by working on 31 December and 1 January. A communication from Zomato management urged delivery partners to continue work as usual despite strike pressures. “If you face any hindrance in your work, the Quick Response Team of Zomato and Team Leaders are on standby to assist. You can call the police on 112 or press the SOS button on the delivery app,” the letter stated.