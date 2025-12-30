DGCA Director of Operations divested of crucial charge after TNIE exposed his malpractice

NEW DELHI: The Director of Operations of the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Ravinder Singh Janwal, who also performed the dual role of the Director of Flight Standards has been removed from the additional charge.

This follows an inquiry initiated by the DGCA after The New Indian Express exposed the malpractices adopted by Janwal to rise up the ladder through fake educational certificates.

Jaiswal will continue as Director of Air Space and Air Navigation Services, another crucial role.

Jamwal came into prominence during the recent Indigo meltdown from December 1 to 9 this year when he issued a Show Cause notice to Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers on December 6 asking him to give a detailed explanation on the crisis within 24 hours. This was in his capacity as Director of Flight Operations.

This reporter reached out to both Ministry officials as well as the regulator after the notice was issued and questioned the propriety of retaining Jaiswal in a crucial role as Director of Operations despite overwhelming evidence presented by this newspaper about his wrongdoings in the form of a fake postgraduate degree from a university in Sikkim. The response a fortnight ago was that the inquiry into the episode was still on and action would be taken when the findings are released. This reporter was also told that Jaiswal's promotion was withheld following the TNIE report. "Action will be taken after the inquiry committee submits the report," was the response from a senior official.