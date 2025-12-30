Family first: BJP nominates relatives of leaders for upcoming local body polls; party workers protest

MUMBAI: The very BJP that condemns dynastic politics has nominated relatives of existing BJP MLAs and MPs over committed party workers to contest the upcoming Maharashtra local body elections.

The BJP has given three tickets to relatives of Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker and BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar: his brother Rahul Narvekar, sister in law Harshita Narvekar and cousin Gauravi Narvekar will contest the BMC polls.

Mumbai BJP unit vice president Kamalkar Dalvi rebelled against the dynastic ticket distribution and fielded himself as an independent candidate against the Harshita Narvekar in ward number 225 in Mumbai.

Defending the decisions, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar said the candidates were chosen based on their performance in their respective civic wards.

“There is no one to contest against Makarand or Harshita because of their good work. I don’t think the Opposition has any chance of winning these seats. The party will retain them for sure,” he added.

BJP also fielded former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya’s son Dr Neil Somaiya and former BJP MLA Raj Purohit son Akash Purohit in the BMC polls.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP is not also far behind when it comes to giving priority to family in electoral politics.

NCP leader Nawab Malik has nominated his brother Kaptan Malik from ward number 165 (Kurla), his sister Dr Saeeda Khan from ward number 168, and his niece Bushra Malik from ward number 170.

Nawab Malik is a former Minister and his daughter Sana Malik is a sitting MLA from Anushakti Nagar.