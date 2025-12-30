Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij flags Rs 1,500-crore work slip scam, seeks probe

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij has exposed a Rs 1,500 crore scam involving irregularities in the issuance of work slips by the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The scam is linked to the fake registration of construction workers to avail benefits under various government schemes.

Flagging the issue within his own department, Vij has urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to order a thorough investigation.

Sharing details, Vij said that the irregularities came to light during a recent meeting of the board, where lapses were found not only in the appointment of board members but also in the distribution of benefits under welfare schemes for construction workers.

He said that as per initial investigations, large-scale irregularities surfaced in Hisar, Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa, Faridabad and Bhiwani districts. Subsequently, Deputy Commissioners of all districts were directed to form district-level verification committees comprising a Labour Department officer and three other officials.

"These committees are physically verified online work slips issued between August 2023 and March 2025. The verification process began around four months ago, and 100 per cent verification has been completed in 13 districts (Karnal, Rewari, Nuh (Mewat), Mahendragarh, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Palwal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonepat, Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal) so far. A total of 5,99,758 work slips were issued. Of these only 53,249 were found to be valid, while 5,46,509 were declared invalid,’’ he said.