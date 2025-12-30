House panel discusses transition to G-RAM-G in 6 months

During the meeting, the secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development gave a presentation on the MGNREGA. According to the presentation, sources said, except for Delhi and Chandigarh, MGNREGA is implemented in 741 districts, covering 2.69 lakh gram panchayats with 12.15 crore active workers.

Sources said opposition also questioned how payments would be made to beneficiaries during the next six months and how additional budgetary support would be arranged.

Committee Chairperson and Congress leader Saptagiri Ulaka said the members discussed various aspects of MGNREGA threadbare and how to go about in the next six months, as the new law will be implemented only when the rules are framed. He said that the members intend to discuss MGNERGA in the Budget session too, and for all these, there was a briefing session from the Ministry of Rural Development.

‘It’s not true that members supported new law’

Committee Chairperson Saptagiri Ulaka said the members also discussed whether MGNREGA was still alive or not. It was said that the law would be in existence for six months. “It’s not true that members supported the VB-G RAM G. Many issues came up, but everything can’t be made public. The meeting was about MGNREGA, what is the stance and what is going to be its future,” he said.