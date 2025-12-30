Indian Railways tests Vande Bharat sleeper train at 180 km/h ahead of launch

NEW DELHI: Ahead of its full-scale rollout, Indian Railways on Tuesday successfully tested the Vande Bharat Sleeper train at its maximum speed on the Kota–Nagda section. The sleeper version is expected to be introduced on select key routes by late January or the first week of February 2026, with finalisation of routes underway.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) oversaw the trial, during which the train ran at 180 km/h over a 225 km stretch. “Our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train,” Vaishnaw said, noting that water placed in a glass did not spill even at maximum speed.
A railway source indicated that the Vande Bharat Sleeper may operate five to six days a week on routes spanning around 1,000 to 1,200 km, with the Patna–New Delhi corridor believed to be among the first for launch.
Built in India with world-class technologies and amenities, the train boasts high acceleration, a strong braking system, and Kavach-like anti-collision safety devices. The 16-coach train will feature all classes, including AC First Class and AC Second Class, with aesthetically designed interiors aimed at ensuring high passenger comfort.
Vande Bharat Sleeper services will complement the existing Vande Bharat Express network. Currently, 164 Vande Bharat trains connect major cities across India, carrying over 7.5 crore passengers since the first service was launched in 2019. “Today, Vande Bharat trains link India’s cultural, spiritual and economic hubs with speed and comfort and operate across 274 districts,” a railway official said.