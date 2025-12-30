Indian Railways tests Vande Bharat sleeper train at 180 km/h ahead of launch

NEW DELHI: Ahead of its full-scale rollout, Indian Railways on Tuesday successfully tested the Vande Bharat Sleeper train at its maximum speed on the Kota–Nagda section. The sleeper version is expected to be introduced on select key routes by late January or the first week of February 2026, with finalisation of routes underway.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) oversaw the trial, during which the train ran at 180 km/h over a 225 km stretch. “Our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train,” Vaishnaw said, noting that water placed in a glass did not spill even at maximum speed.