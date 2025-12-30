Jal Seva Aankalan launched to let villages assess piped drinking water systems

NEW DELHI: The central government has launched the drinking water assessment programme, Jal Seva Aankalan (JSA), to empower villagers to assess whether their piped water supply systems are functioning effectively.
The initiative aims to reduce dependence on infrequent external surveys by introducing a continuous, institutionally embedded assessment mechanism rooted in local governance.
The JSA will enable villages to evaluate how efficiently their piped water supply systems are operating.
Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil launched e-JSA, a Gram Panchayat-led digital drinking water service functionality assessment tool, on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) portal.
The Minister emphasised the need to create assets with greater dependability under JJM and outlined the importance of community participation in achieving this goal. “Jan Bhagidari is the most crucial pillar for ensuring the long-term sustainability of Har Ghar Jal achievements,” Patil said.
Highlighting the significance of JSA, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ashok K. K. Meena said that drinking water facilities in villages must be dependable, adequate and sustainable.
“The initiative will place communities, Gram Panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees at the centre of evaluating service delivery parameters such as regularity, adequacy, quality and system maintenance, with the findings deliberated and owned by the Gram Sabha,” Meena said.
Once approved through a Gram Sabha resolution, the assessment will be digitally uploaded on the JJM Panchayat Dashboard and publicly disclosed through platforms such as eGramSwaraj and the Meri Panchayat App. A 30-day citizen feedback window will be provided before the assessment is finalised.
In addition, Patil reviewed progress in over-exploited and critical groundwater districts under Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0.
The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation has planned to create one crore artificial recharge and storage structures by May 31, 2026.
During the review meeting, emphasis was laid on accelerating water conservation works in stressed districts to strengthen long-term water security and source sustainability.
It was stated that 65 per cent of MGNREGA, now known as G RAM G, funds in over-exploited and critical blocks have been earmarked for water-related works.
Patil also informed that 15 additional water conservation and groundwater recharge activities have now been permitted under MGNREGA exclusively for over-exploited, critical and semi-critical districts.
These include recharge shafts, injection wells, filtration ponds, artificial wetlands, renovation of traditional water bodies, and spring collection chambers.