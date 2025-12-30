Manipur BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh earns prestigious fifth-dan black belt in Taekwondo

GUWAHATI: A BJP legislator from Manipur has brought distinction to the state and the country by excelling in an unlikely field for a politician — taekwondo.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh (62), a former minister, has been awarded a fifth-dan black belt by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation (GTTF), Seoul, South Korea. He is the first Indian to receive a fifth-dan black belt in the traditional taekwondo martial art style conferred by the GTTF.

The certificate was issued by a panel of six taekwondo grand masters, led by Jun Lee, president of the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation. The GTTF is the apex body governing traditional Korean taekwondo, while the World Taekwondo Federation oversees the sport’s competitive form.

Mayong Suk, vice president of the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation, felicitated Singh at the federation’s office in Seoul on Tuesday.

Singh earned the fifth-dan rank after clearing a taekwondo promotion test conducted in October last year. He was unable to travel to Seoul earlier to receive the certificate due to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.