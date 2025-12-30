Meghalaya organisation seeks CM Himanta Biswa’s intervention for ILP across Northeast

GUWAHATI: Citing the prevailing unstable political situation in Bangladesh and the frequent arrests and detection of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the Northeast, a Meghalaya-based organisation has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take the lead in demanding the extension of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to the entire region.

The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO), in a letter addressed to Sarma, appealed to him in his capacity as Chairman of the North East Democratic Alliance to spearhead the demand for extending the ILP regime beyond the states where it is currently in force.

ILP is a travel document under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, which every Indian citizen is required to carry while visiting a “protected” state for a limited stay. At present, it has been implemented in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

In its letter, HITO stated that recent remarks by Bangladeshi leaders, including statements that Bangladesh is the “only guardian of the ocean” and references to the “chicken’s neck” (Siliguri corridor), have assumed significance and raised serious security, demographic and socio-political concerns for the Northeast.