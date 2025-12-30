NCERT class 8 Maths Part-II textbook integrates storytelling, Indian Mathematical heritage

NEW DELHI: Storytelling and hands-on activities have been woven together in the second part of the revised NCERT Mathematics textbook for Class 8, which has just been completed. The book highlights contributions of Indian mathematicians throughout, aiming to create awareness among students about India’s rich mathematical heritage and global contributions.

TNIE was given exclusive access to Ganita Prakash, Textbook of Mathematics Grade 8 Part-II, framed in line with the National Education Policy 2020. “This textbook aims to be more than just a textbook, it is a passport to a world of mathematical discovery and exploration,” states Ashutosh Wazalwar, Professor and Academic Convenor, Department of Education in Science and Maths, NCERT, in his foreword.

The first part of this textbook was released in July this year. According to a senior NCERT official, the only revised book pending release for Classes I to VIII is Part-II of Social Studies for Class VIII.

In the new textbook, the concept of percentages is introduced through statements accompanied by visuals, for instance: the human body is about 60% water by weight; over 80% of teenagers globally fail to meet the recommendation of at least one hour of daily physical activity; and about 99.86% of the solar system’s mass is contained in the sun.