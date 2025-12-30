NIA chargesheets five, including four absconders, for supplying explosives to CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh

Manish Sodhi was arrested by the NIA in July this year. With the filing of the latest chargesheet, the agency has so far chargesheeted seven persons in the case.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur, the anti terror agency has named all five accused for their active involvement in the alleged procurement of explosives and other incriminating items for the proscribed outfit.

The accused were found to be in unlawful possession of incriminating materials intended to be used by members of CPI (Maoist) PLGA Battalion No. 01 and cadres active in the Jagargunda area of Sukma district.

The case was originally registered by the state police following the arrest of two accused, Mantosh Mandal and S. Nagarjun, on September 25, 2024.

Based on their interrogation, the police had seized explosive materials, including tiffin bombs, detonators, potassium nitrate and aluminium metal powder, along with other incriminating material such as packaging wrappers, Naxal literature and mobile phones.

Further investigation led to the establishment of an alleged trail of terror funds and a supply chain linking the seized materials. The NIA took over the case from the local police in December 2024 and is continuing its investigation.

Agency sleuths said there is a larger conspiracy behind the case and they are probing the alleged main source of arms and ammunition supplied to the Maoists.