NIA court issues proclamation against 3 Kashmiris based in US, Germany for 'anti-national propaganda'

SRINAGAR: The Special NIA court in Srinagar has issued a proclamation notice against three Kashmir residents including a woman, who are presently based in US and Germany, in a case related to alleged anti-national propaganda and secessionist misinformation and spreading disaffection against the Union of India through social media platforms.

The proclamation notice has been issued against Mubeen Ahmad Shah son of late Ali Mohammad Shah and Azizul Hassan Ashai alias Tony Ashai son of Nazir Ahmad Ashai, both residents of Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar, and Rifat Wani, daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Wani R/o Trehgam, Kupwara.

The trio are not living in J&K but are based abroad. While Mubeen and Tony are based in the US, Rifat is based in Germany.

The court has issued proclamation notice against the trio under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 in connection with FIR No. 07/2020 of Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK).

The case pertains to serious offences under Sections 153-A and 505 of IPC and Section 13 of UAPA.

A spokesman of J&K police’s CIK in a statement said the case against the trio was registered following credible intelligence inputs revealed a well-orchestrated conspiracy by anti-social and anti-national elements acting at the behest of secessionist forces operating within and outside the Valley.