NIA court issues proclamation against 3 Kashmiris based in US, Germany for 'anti-national propaganda'

SRINAGAR: The Special NIA court in Srinagar has issued a proclamation notice against three Kashmir residents including a woman, who are presently based in US and Germany, in a case related to alleged anti-national propaganda and secessionist misinformation and spreading disaffection against the Union of India through social media platforms.
The proclamation notice has been issued against Mubeen Ahmad Shah son of late Ali Mohammad Shah and Azizul Hassan Ashai alias Tony Ashai son of Nazir Ahmad Ashai, both residents of Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar, and Rifat Wani, daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Wani R/o Trehgam, Kupwara.
The trio are not living in J&K but are based abroad. While Mubeen and Tony are based in the US, Rifat is based in Germany.
The court has issued proclamation notice against the trio under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 in connection with FIR No. 07/2020 of Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK).
The case pertains to serious offences under Sections 153-A and 505 of IPC and Section 13 of UAPA.
A spokesman of J&K police’s CIK in a statement said the case against the trio was registered following credible intelligence inputs revealed a well-orchestrated conspiracy by anti-social and anti-national elements acting at the behest of secessionist forces operating within and outside the Valley.
“The investigations have uncovered that the accused were masquerading as news portals, journalists and freelancers while allegedly misusing social media platforms including Facebook, X, and WhatsApp to create and circulate fake, motivated, exaggerated and out-of-context content,” the statement said.
The objective of the digital misinformation campaign, according to investigators, was meant to incite street violence, disrupt normal life, damage public property, disturb public order and fuel mass unrest, thereby promoting anti-national sentiments and a secessionist agenda aimed at creating disaffection against the Union of India
“The accused were found to be actively propagating content prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, spreading false and fabricated narratives with the clear intent of instigating disaffection against the Union of India,” the statement said adding, after issuance of arrest warrants, the accused went underground and are absconding to evade the process of law.
According to the CIK statement, despite being declared absconders, the accused continue to remain active on social media platforms and persist in spreading provocative and misleading content aimed at inciting violence and destabilising public order in J&K.
Taking serious note of deliberate evasion of the accused, the Special NIA Court has issued a proclamation under Section 82 CrPC and directed the trio to appear before the court on or before January 31, 2026.
The court has warned the trio that failure to comply will invite proceedings under Section 83 CrPC, including attachment of property.