President Murmu highlights tribal role in cultural heritage and inclusive development

RANCHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasised the crucial role of tribal communities in safeguarding India’s cultural heritage and driving inclusive national development, asserting that tribal identity, education and social justice must remain central to the country’s progress.

Addressing the Inter-State Tribal Cultural Confluence and Kartik Jatra programme in Gumla, the President expressed a deep sense of belonging among the people, describing herself as a “daughter of the tribal community.”

Recalling her tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, she said it had given her the opportunity to closely understand and serve tribal society.

The President observed that the forests, rivers, hills and plateaus of the Jharkhand–Chhattisgarh–Odisha region have long nurtured some of the country’s oldest traditions. She noted that cultural confluences such as these help preserve living traditions while fostering harmony and mutual understanding between tribal and non-tribal communities.

Paying tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, President Murmu described him as a lasting symbol of social justice and tribal pride for the nation. She also remembered Padma Shri Pankhraj Saheb Kartik Oraon, saying his life and work reinforced tribal consciousness, education and social harmony.

Emphasising education as the foundation of individual and societal development, the President said expanding educational opportunities among tribal communities is key to inclusive growth. Highlighting government initiatives, she said Eklavya Model Residential Schools are providing quality education to tribal children, enabling them to contribute to nation-building.