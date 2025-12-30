Project Rachana: ITI students in Raipur tackle pollution by upcycling non-biodegradable flex material

RAIPUR: Flex materials are used for making banners, signage or advertising boards and often are not suitably recycled; they get accumulated in landfills, drains, and contribute to the growing challenge of plastic pollution.



Raipur, like any other city, is witnessing an increased use of flex boards or cut-outs, which are seen along roadsides and streets, mostly for publicity or display. Later, such posters would fall apart over time and would be seen accumulated in corners.



The Raipur district administration and the Municipal Corporation have found a viable solution, undertaking imaginative ways to turn non-biodegradable flex stuff into handy products. The faded, crumbled and discarded junk are made into functional items of daily use.



"We have inked an agreement with the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), where the enrolled students, through their creative skills, are making various innovative products from the same flex materials or banners later rendered as useless and adding to the problem as plastic pollution. Raipur is doing it under ‘Project Rachana’. Over 2000 various useful products like mats, bottle covers, carry bags, board surface, computer covers, sewing machine covers, flexible garbage collection bags/containers among other ready-to-use items," said Gaurav Kumar Singh, a 2013-batch IAS officer and Raipur collector, who pioneered the concept. Such products are supplied to Anganwadi centres, primary schools and offices on demand.



"CM Shri Vishnu Dev Sai has conveyed to officials to bring creativity into the state's innovation plans that can help shape constructive future and well-being," said the collector. Various prepared products are also being supplied in bulk on demand.