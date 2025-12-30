Punjab assembly passes resolution against VB-G RAM G act, alleges bid to undermine MGNREGA

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Union Government’s move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a new law named Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).

The Assembly expressed concern that the new scheme withdraws the legally guaranteed right to employment and wages for poor labourers, women, and lakhs of job card–holding families in the state, while also imposing an additional financial burden on the states.

The resolution was moved by Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, who noted that the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act was passed by the Government of India in September 2005 and implemented across all districts of Punjab during 2008–09. The scheme was subsequently renamed MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) on October 2, 2009.

He said the objective of MGNREGA was to enhance livelihood security by mandatorily providing guaranteed wage employment of at least 100 days in a financial year to adult members of every rural household willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

In contrast, although the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G) mentions 125 days of employment, the guarantee is tied to a normative budget and limited financial arrangements, making it merely notional. Under the new framework, employment will no longer be demand-driven but will depend on allocations made by the Union Government based on predetermined plans and budget limits.