Resignation threat by Patan MLA Kirit Patel exposes fault lines in Gujarat Congress

AHMEDABAD: A resignation threat, a party phone call and a rapid retreat turned Patan MLA Kirit Patel’s warning to quit as Assembly Dandak into a high-voltage Congress drama, exposing deep fissures over appointments, old rivalries and control of the party’s Scheduled Caste wing.

What began as a bold threat ended as a calculated pause. Patan Congress MLA Kirit Patel’s announcement that he would resign from the post of Legislative Assembly Dandak sent tremors through the Gujarat Congress, only for the shockwaves to subside within hours after a conversation with Pradesh Congress President Amit Chavda.

Patel was quick to insist this was no pressure tactic. “This was not a stunt,” he told reporters, sharpening his words as he explained the real trigger: state-level appointments handed to leaders who, he alleged, had actively worked against him in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. The message was blunt: loyalty was ignored and rivals were rewarded.

The spark, Patel said, came from Patan and Radhanpur. He accused party functionaries of trying to muzzle his speech during a programme in Radhanpur and complained that crucial decisions, especially appointments in the Scheduled Caste cell, were taken without consulting elected representatives.

"I was not taken into confidence,” he said, adding that those appointed had opposed him politically. “No action has been taken against the person who worked against me in Radhanpur,” Patel noted, his frustration spilling into the open.

Despite the anger, Patel drew a firm line. “We are going to remain in the Congress party,” he said, underscoring his mandate. “The people of Patan have trusted us. We will protect that trust. I will remain in the Congress as long as I am an MLA.” The resignation, he confirmed, was postponed pending a promised resolution.