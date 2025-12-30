Retired railway employee found dead at UP home with frail daughter lying nearby; kin blame domestic help

A 70-year-old retired railway employee was found dead and his mentally disabled daughter was found in a frail condition near the body at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vandana Singh said that the body was found on Monday, and a postmortem examination has been conducted.

"As per the post-mortem report, the cause of death has been found to be chronic lung disease," she said.

The kin of the deceased allege ill-treatment and years of confinement by a couple who were hired for domestic help. An investigation has been launched to look into the matter, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Om Prakash Singh Rathore is a retired senior clerk from the Railways. He lived in Hind Tyre Gali locality of Mahoba town.

His wife Renuka had died in 2016, and the couple's 27-year-old daughter Rashmi is mentally disabled, police said.

Rathore's daughter, who was present at the house, was found in a very weak and distressed condition, Vandana Singh said.

The ASP said serious allegations have been levelled by family members against a couple who had been living in the house, hired for domestic help.