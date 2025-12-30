Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal appointed as interim chief of NIA

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order appointing senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rakesh Aggarwal as the interim chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following the government’s decision to prematurely repatriate incumbent Director General (DG) Sadanand Vasant Date to Maharashtra.

Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer of 1994-batch Aggarwal is currently serving as Special DG in the NIA. He was appointed as the Special DG of the NIA on September 29, 2025, on an in-situ basis by temporarily upgrading his existing Additional Director General (ADG) post for two-year tenure or until further orders.

In the office memorandum the MHA said, Aggarwal will now hold the additional charge of the NIA DG till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The MHA's decision came after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had earlier approved the premature repatriation of Date, a 1990-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, to his parent cadre with immediate effect.

Date is expected to take charge of the post of the DGP of Maharashtra, as the incumbent 1988-batch IPS officer Rashmi Shukla is scheduled to complete her two-year fixed tenure on December 31, 2025.