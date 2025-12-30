Sikkim: Woman dies after being attacked by boyfriend

GANGTOK: A 22-year-old woman died after she was allegedly attacked by her boyfriend in Sikkim's Gangtok district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Marchak in Ranipool police station area on Monday when the woman, who hailed from Dzongu in North Sikkim, had taken her boyfriend to her relative's house, an officer said.

During an altercation, the man, who also hails from Dzongu, suddenly picked up a sharp object and attacked the woman, leading to critical injuries, he said.