Sunny Leone’s New Year show cancelled in Mathura after protests by saints, seers

LUCKNOW: A proposed New Year programme featuring actress Sunny Leone in Mathura was cancelled following strong opposition from saints and religious leaders, who said such an event was against the religious traditions of the Braj region and would hurt the faith of devotees.

The saint community expressed serious displeasure, maintaining that programmes promoting vulgarity and obscenity were unacceptable on the sacred land of Mathura, which holds deep spiritual significance for millions of devotees.

As per local sources, Sunny Leone was scheduled to perform at a city hotel in Mathura on January 1 from 9 pm onwards. Preparations for her arrival had been completed, and arrangements were made for around 300 attendees. Entry tickets for the event were also fixed, with prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

As soon as information about the programme surfaced, saints and religious leaders voiced strong objections. Dinesh Falahari, the main petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, also opposed the event.

Members of the saint community staged a protest and raised slogans against the organisers on Monday. They submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate, demanding the immediate cancellation of the programme.