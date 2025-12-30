Three dead, over 100 hospitalised after drinking 'contaminated water' in Indore

INDORE: At least three persons have died and more than 100 others hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh's Indore over the last few days allegedly after drinking contaminated water in Bhagirathpura area of the city, its mayor said on Tuesday.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and bear the medical expenses of the affected persons.

Local residents claimed that five persons, including four women, have died so far after falling ill due to the consumption of contaminated water.

According to the local councillor, the residents of Bhagirathpura complained that the water supplied on December 25 had an unusual smell and people might have fallen ill after consuming it.

Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav said a leakage has been detected in the main water supply pipeline at a place in Bhagirathpura, over which a toilet was found constructed.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said that after reports of a diarrhoea outbreak in Bhagirathpura, the health department surveyed 2,703 households and examined around 12,000 people, providing on-the-spot primary treatment to 1,146 patients with mild symptoms.

He said that 111 patients with relatively serious conditions were admitted to different hospitals, of whom 18 were discharged after treatment.

"The patients said they suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration after drinking contaminated water," Hasani said.

According to him, several medical teams, along with four ambulances, have been deployed in the Bhagirathpura area to tackle the outbreak.

Samples of drinking water from the locality have been collected and sent to laboratories for testing.