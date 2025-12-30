Nation

We are also Indians, says slain Tripura student’s dad

“No child from the Northeast should be subjected to what happened to my son. The government must ensure their safety” says his father Tarun Prasad Chakma.
Prasanta Mazumdar
GUWAHATI: Amid nationwide outrage over the murder of a Tripura student in Dehradun reportedly triggered by a dispute over a racial slur, his father Tarun Prasad Chakma on Monday condemned discrimination against natives of the Northeast.

“Families from here in the Northeast send their children outside so they can pursue better academic and professional opportunities,” he said, adding, “No child from the Northeast should be subjected to what happened to my son. The government must ensure their safety.”

Dwelling on the constant stereotyping and othering of people belonging to the Northeast because of their appearance, he stressed, “So what if we are from the Northeast? The Northeast is also a part of India. We are also Indians.”

Tarun’s son Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old final-year MBA student at a private university in Dehradun, was stabbed multiple times by a group of youths on December 9. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and succumbed on December 26 after being hospitalised for 17 days.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday spoke to the victim’s father and assured strict punishment for the accused. A probe into the matter is under way.

A horrific hate crime, says Rahul

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the killing of the Tripura student in Dehradun a “horrific hate crime,” as he accused the ruling BJP of “normalising” hate. India is built on respect and unity, not fear and abuse, he said as he sent thoughts to the bereaved family members.

