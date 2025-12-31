13-year-old Dalit girl 'raped' in UP's Amethi

AMETHI: A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped in the Fursatganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on December 30 when the minor had gone to a field.

A youth from the same village allegedly dragged her to his tubewell, raped her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The girl later returned home and narrated the ordeal to her mother, who lodged a police complaint.

Station House Officer of Fursatganj Police Station, Nand Hausla Yadav, said an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections.

"Several police teams have been formed to arrest the accused and he will be nabbed soon," the SHO said.