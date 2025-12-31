Amit Shah sets ambitious target for BJP in Kolkata region, asks party to win 20 of 28 assembly seats

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday set an ambitious target for the West Bengal BJP unit, asking it to win a minimum of 20 out of 28 assembly seats under four Lok Sabha constituencies, Dum Dum, Kolkata North, Kolkata South and Jadavpur, in the forthcoming Assembly elections scheduled next year in the state.

The BJP has not won a single Assembly seat in these four parliamentary constituencies in the past two Assembly elections since 2016.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party had marginal leads in only two Assembly segments, Jorashanko and Shyampukur, against the nearest ruling Trinamool Congress candidates, out of the total 28 Assembly seats.

Jorashanko and Shyampukur fall under the Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency.

However, the BJP trailed the Trinamool Congress in the remaining 26 Assembly seats in terms of the results of the last Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the party’s internal meeting at the Science City auditorium on Wednesday, attended by public representatives both past and present, Shah outlined the party’s election strategy for the upcoming polls, the battle for Bengal, likely to be held in April–May.

Citing the party’s rise from winning just three Assembly seats in 2016 to 77 seats in 2021, the Union Home Minister said BJP leaders and workers must ensure victory in 20 seats in the Kolkata region.

The state BJP unit organised an internal programme, ‘Mahanagar Karmi Sammelan’, where organisational leaders and workers from the four Lok Sabha constituencies were present.

On Tuesday, speaking to reporters at a press conference, Shah confidently claimed that the BJP would form the government in the state in 2026. The Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held during April–May next year.

“BJP had a 17 per cent vote share in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Bengal and it came down to 10 per cent in the 2016 Assembly polls in the state. But there was a phenomenal rise of the BJP in the state after we won 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 with 41 per cent votes,” Shah told reporters during the press conference.