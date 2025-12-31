Army hospital performs India’s first 3D flex aqueous angiography for glaucoma care

NEW DELHI: A leading Army hospital here has successfully conducted a "pioneering procedure" using a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, combining advanced imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, officials said on Wednesday.

This breakthrough offers "unprecedented real-time visualisation of aqueous outflow pathways", enabling surgeons to deliver precise, targeted interventions, they said.

The defence ministry termed it a "landmark achievement" for Indian medicine, and said the ophthalmology department of the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) at Delhi Cantonment has "successfully performed India's first-ever 3D flex aqueous angiography with iStent, combining advanced imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery".

Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness, has long challenged clinicians with its silent progression.

"Conducted with the new stand-mounted Spectralis system and a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, this pioneering procedure places the Armed Forces Medical Services at the forefront of global ophthalmic care," the ministry said in a statement.

As the first-of-its-kind in the country, the integration of 3D flex aqueous angiography with iStent, the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, "sets a new benchmark in glaucoma care", ensuring enhanced intraoperative imaging and better long-term results, the statement said.

For the armed forces community, it represents not only a "medical milestone" but also a strategic leap in safeguarding vision and operational readiness, it said.