Around the country in 365 days

The year of defence reforms

This year will be remembered for Operation Sindoor, a decisive strike that destroyed eleven terror infrastructure targets in Pakistan and PoK, underlining India’s operational capability and the growing strength of its indigenous defence production. 2025 marked record highs in defence manufacturing, with production reaching `1.51 lakh crore, an 18% rise over the previous year.

Defence PSUs contributed 77% of output, while private players, including MSMEs and startups, accounted for 23%, supplying platforms, electronics, weapons, and subsystems. Exports surged to `23,622 crore, over 12% higher than 2024, spanning radars, torpedoes, helicopters, and missile components delivered to more than 100 countries, including the US, France, and Armenia. Policy reforms, Defence Corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu, and innovation platforms like iDEX are fostering a new era of AI-driven, innovation-led defence capabilities. Op Sindoor thus showcased India’s growing self-reliance and defence footprint.

- Mayank Singh

Eliminating left extremism on track

Despite two major terror incidents, the Pahalgam attack in Jammu & Kashmir and the Red Fort blast, 2025 marked a paradigm shift in India’s internal security management. Under Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs focused less on crisis response and more on preventive, technology-led, and development-linked strategies. Enhanced intelligence coordination, data sharing, and surveillance strengthened monitoring of cross-border threats.

Left Wing Extremism (LWE) declined significantly, with 1,850 operatives killed, over 16,000 arrested, and nearly 9,600 surrendered. Targeted development— roads, education, financial inclusion— shrank extremist spaces, making LWE a localised challenge rather than a pan-India threat. In J& K and the Northeast, reduced violence allowed focus on governance, youth engagement, and development while maintaining readiness against terror. This year was a shift from reactive security to strategic, preventive, and intelligence-driven frameworks.

- Mukesh Ranjan