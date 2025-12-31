Bihar clears revised proposal to develop Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary as second tiger reserve

PATNA: The Bihar government has approved a revised proposal to develop the Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary into the state’s second tiger reserve, after the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district, to manage the growing tiger population and expand available habitat.

State Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Pramod Kumar said on Wednesday that the proposal to upgrade Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary would soon be sent to the Union government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for final approval.

The earlier proposal had been rejected on technical grounds, which have now been addressed. “Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary fulfils all the criteria required to be developed as a tiger reserve. Once approved, this will be Bihar’s second tiger reserve after VTR,” the minister said.

The revised proposal incorporates essential modifications in line with NTCA guidelines. Highlighting its significance, the minister said the move would strengthen wildlife conservation efforts, particularly for tigers, and underscored the ecological importance of protecting the sanctuary’s rich flora and fauna.