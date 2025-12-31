Bihar clears revised proposal to develop Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary as second tiger reserve

PATNA: The Bihar government has approved a revised proposal to develop the Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary into the state’s second tiger reserve, after the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district, to manage the growing tiger population and expand available habitat.
State Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Pramod Kumar said on Wednesday that the proposal to upgrade Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary would soon be sent to the Union government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for final approval.
The earlier proposal had been rejected on technical grounds, which have now been addressed. “Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary fulfils all the criteria required to be developed as a tiger reserve. Once approved, this will be Bihar’s second tiger reserve after VTR,” the minister said.
The revised proposal incorporates essential modifications in line with NTCA guidelines. Highlighting its significance, the minister said the move would strengthen wildlife conservation efforts, particularly for tigers, and underscored the ecological importance of protecting the sanctuary’s rich flora and fauna.
In recent years, evidence of tiger presence, including vocalisations, has been recorded in Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary, reinforcing the area’s suitability for tiger conservation. Kumar said the sanctuary is extremely rich in biodiversity and offers a favourable natural habitat for tigers. “The tiger reserve will not only enhance tiger conservation but also safeguard the region’s ecological balance,” he added.
A senior official of the state environment, forest and climate change department said that once NTCA clearance is received, Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary will be formally notified as a tiger reserve, marking a major milestone in Bihar’s wildlife conservation efforts.
The official said the move reflects the state government’s commitment to preserving biodiversity, promoting sustainable development and protecting endangered species, while also fostering eco-tourism and supporting local livelihoods.
According to the tiger census conducted in 2022, the total number of tigers in VTR stood at 54, a sevenfold increase since 2010. Forest department officials said the number could rise to around 70 after the current census is completed. Official records show a steady increase in the tiger population at VTR, from eight in 2010 to 28 in 2014, 31 in 2018 and 54 in 2022.
The minister also pointed out that there have been instances of tiger attacks on residents living near VTR in West Champaran district in recent years. He said the development of Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve would help reduce such incidents by providing additional habitat.
The Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary would offer space for dispersing tigers from VTR and serve as a corridor connecting tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh. Known for its rich biodiversity, the sanctuary will comprise core and buffer zones and is home to plateau landscapes, waterfalls and historical sites such as Shergarh Fort.