Bihar Vigilance Bureau to set up two new cells to fast-track corruption cases in 2026

PATNA: Corrupt public servants in Bihar may face tougher action as the State Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) has decided to constitute two new cells to expedite corruption cases in the New Year 2026.

The two new cells of the anti-corruption wing are aimed at ensuring swift trials and quicker convictions. While one cell will focus on speedy trials, the second will deal exclusively with departmental proceedings.

Director General of the VIB, Jitendra Singh Gangwar, told the media on Wednesday that the first cell would oversee the entire legal process, from filing charge sheets to conducting fast-track hearings, recording witness testimonies and pursuing court proceedings.

The second cell will be responsible for obtaining no-objection certificates from the concerned departments to prosecute corrupt government employees. Both cells will function under the supervision of an officer of Inspector General (IG) rank.