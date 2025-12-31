Car with bomb threat message spotted outside Sanjay Raut's home; nothing suspicious found in search

MUMBAI: A car with a bomb threat message written on its window was found parked outside Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a search of his premises by bomb detection personnel, a police official said.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search of Raut's residence in the Bhandup area, he said.

According to the official, a note was found written on a window of the WagonR car dust with content "Aaj Hoga Hungama 12 Baje bomb blast" (There will be chaos today, bomb blast at 12 am).