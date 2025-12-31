Centre approves two NH projects worth Rs 20,668 crore in Maharashtra, Odisha

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved two national highway (NH) projects, one each in Maharashtra and Odisha, worth Rs 20,688 crore. These approvals will pave the way for the construction of Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor and widening of NH-326 in Odisha.

For Maharashtra, the Greenfield project has been approved with a total outlay of Rs 19,142 crore, while Rs 1,562 crore has been allocated for the widening of NH- 326 in Odisha.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while briefing media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The approved projects are a significant step in the direction of providing integrated transport infrastructure under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principle.”

The Maharashtra project will provide connectivity to important regional cities such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Solapur connecting to Kurnool and the widening of the road in Odisha is aimed at improving road safety, reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity in the southern part of the state, the Minister noted.

The greenfield corridor from Nashik to Akkalkot is proposed to be connected to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Wadhawan port interchange, Agra-Mumbai corridor at Nashik with NH-60 (Adegaon) and Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri (near Nashik).