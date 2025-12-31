Civic polls: Car chases, crematorium drama cap nomination chaos in Maharashtra

In Nagpur, an emotionally charged episode unfolded involving Shiv Sena worker Yogesh Gonnade.

On the last day of filing nominations, Gonnade’s mother passed away, prompting him to give up hopes of contesting the election. However, Shiv Sena leaders reached the crematorium and handed him the AB form while the last rites were underway. After performing the funeral rituals, Gonnade filed his nomination from ward number 5 of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation just minutes before the deadline.

Nagpur also witnessed BJP workers protesting outside the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari after being denied tickets. Some workers broke down, while others allegedly threatened self-harm, claiming party tickets were given to candidates who had joined the BJP barely a year and a half ago, bypassing long-serving workers.

In Mumbai, unrest was reported across parties. Aspirants from the Shiv Sena (UBT) protested outside ‘Matoshree’, the residence of party president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, after being denied candidature. Sloganeering was reported from areas such as Mankhurd and Dharavi.

In the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, party workers in Dahisar waved black flags against MLA Prakash Surve after ward number 3 was allotted to the BJP as part of a pre-poll alliance between the two saffron parties. Local Shiv Sena shakha chief Prakash Pujari and supporters alleged that local workers were kept in the dark while the seat was handed to BJP MLC Pravin Darekar’s brother, Prakash. Ticket aspirant Vaishnavi Pujari accused senior leaders of imposing an “external” candidate.

In Chembur’s ward number 155, BJP aspirants Jayshree Kharat, Harsh Salve, and Shashikala Kamble filed nominations as independents after the party reportedly gave a ticket to former corporator Shrikant Shetye, who had joined the BJP from the Shiv Sena (UBT) just two days earlier.

In Jalgaon, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP faced internal strife after city president Abhishek Patil abruptly resigned, citing differences with district president Sanjay Pawar and former minister Gulabrao Deokar over seat allocation.

To protest the denial of candidature, some ticket aspirants locked the gate of a Congress office in Nashik. They alleged that MP Shobha Bachhav, state office-bearer Sharad Aher, and Congress city unit president Akash Chhajed had given tickets to wealthy “outsiders,” ignoring activists who have been with the party for the past 25–30 years. They also said the Congress received only 16 seats to contest in Nashik as part of an alliance.

In Thane, high drama and internal rebellion marked the final day of nominations for the municipal corporation elections. As seat-sharing finalisations within the Mahayuti alliance (BJP and Shiv Sena) left many aspirants disappointed, prominent families and youth leaders found themselves sidelined. Party sources said the Shiv Sena leadership reportedly denied tickets to the sons of Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The tension escalated as several youth leaders revolted. Shiv Sena members Swapnil Landge and Nikhil Budjade distanced themselves from the party. Landge abruptly resigned from the Yuva Sena and filed his nomination independently along with Budjade.

Thane MLA and BJP election chief Sanjay Kelkar said, “We are not entirely satisfied with the alliance, as we did not get seats even in wards where we have full voter support.”

In the city, BJP leader Sunesh Joshi went to file his nomination without any fanfare after his father passed away earlier in the day. In neighbouring Mumbra, NCP (AP) candidate Sangeeta Palekar arrived in an ambulance to file her nomination. She had been hospitalised on Monday after suffering burns in a fire at her residence.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has fielded 28 Marathi candidates in Thane and has allied with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) in the city.